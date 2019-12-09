Happy 99th, Christmas Tree Lane

While many of us have been searching for the tube of wrapping paper we didn't quite get through last December, and the new address of our second cousin, who always wants to see our Christmas card, and planning what White Elephant gift to bring to the office party, the volunteers of Christmas Tree Lane have been out on a limb.

Literally, for the giant deodars that line this famous Altadena thoroughfare do not decorate themselves. Rather, members of the community pitch in, with enthusiasm, creativity, and a lot of weekend hours, to make sure all of those branches are full of bulbs.

Those bulbs will begin to glow for the first time in the 2019 season on Saturday, Dec. 14. For that's colorful, bundle-up, look-up kick-off to Christmas Tree Lane's multi-night run.

This is the free-to-see lane o' lights that runs through the holidays.

A few things to know? The sweet spectacle turns 100 in 2020, so if you've never attended a 99th birthday party before, the Dec. 14 lighting ceremony counts, in our book.

Also? A Winter Arts & Crafts Festival begins a few hours ahead of the lighting, so arrive early on the Dec. 14 if you'd like to soak up some of that cheer (and get some shopping done, too).

And while just about every light lover in town knows Christmas Tree Lane, not everyone knows that Christmas Tree Lane's actual alter ego is Santa Rosa Avenue.

Specifically Santa Rosa Avenue between Altadena Drive and Mariposa Street.

Go and stroll, and be wowed, by one of Southern California's most history-rich glow shows. And be grateful, in your heart, for all of the hours volunteers put in, over the weeks leading up to December, to get those deodars looking so ethereal.

If you'd like to go beyond being grateful in your heart, Christmas Tree Lane is open to donations.

And, yes, volunteer sign-ups, if you'd like to pitch in come 2020, which will be, oh merry Christmas, the lane's big centennial year.