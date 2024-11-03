Teen accused of DUI in crash involving police officers in Harbor Gateway

Two officers were hurt in a rollover crash involving a teenage driver who was arrested on suspicion of DUI in Harbor Gateway, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The crash was reported at about 1 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Figueroa Street and Rosecrans Avenue. There, a police cruiser was making a left turn when another vehicle at a high rate of speed ran a red light and crashed into the officers.

Both officers in the vehicle were taken to a nearby hospital as a result of the crash. The severity of their injuries was not disclosed.

The driver of the other vehicle was examined at the scene then later arrested on suspicion of DUI. They were described as underaged.

The crash remains under investigation.