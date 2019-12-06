Haunt SoCal’s Spooky Holiday Markets

Ghost stories can be frightfully fun, but the Christmas ghost story? It's as tasty as a punchbowl of egg nog and as chilling as a moonless night.

These are the tales, of course, that rose to prominence with the Victorians, but, even today, Christmas-loving revelers can't get enough of ghouls lurking behind a brightly lit tree.

If you can't ever seem to decide whether you dig Halloween the most or love the yuletide the very best, there are a few haunt-tastic happenings coming up that are squarely in your whimsical, if wicked, wheelhouse.

They're the spooky seasonal markets, the craft-y pop-ups that seem to deftly possess both presents for purchase but an October-meets-December spirit, too.

Midsummer Scream, that mega, everything-Halloween convention, will call upon Hollywood on Saturday, Dec. 7 for Seasons Screamings: Dark Holiday Pop-up Market. Your entry? Totally complimentary, but do show with an unwrapped toy to donate. Krampus? He'll be in the house (and the house is Sweet Hollywood).

Belle, Book & Candle will host The Darkside of Yuletide: A Holiday Market at El Cid on Sunset Boulevard on Saturday, Dec. 7. Look for "oddities" and "curios" as well as several live performances. Adding to the atmosphere? The mimosas shall be bottomless. Your admission is five dollars.

Bitchcraft is conjuring a magical Winter Faire in DTLA, one that will swirl with dozens of vendors. Those craft-tastic pros will include Lively Ghosts, Olde Ways Apothecary, and several more. The Garage "off Broadway" is the place to go on Saturday, Dec. 7, and your at-the-door fee? It's free.

SugarMynt Gallery, in South Pasadena, is the ultimate stop-by if you're a super-fan of the "Halloween" films. But right now? There's a Harry Potter vibe afoot at the quaint destination. And if you visit on Sunday, Dec. 8 you'll enter Knockturn Alley: A Dark Arts Pop-up Shop. It's free, but if you'd like to stay and wander through the ticketed Muggle Magic Art Exhibition, best do so, wizards of SoCal.