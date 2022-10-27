‘Haunted Hot Spots En Vivo': Watch Live as Los Angeles Celebrates Halloween Night

The peak night of spooky season is upon us, and NBC4 and Telemundo 52 will be taking viewers on an eerie excursion across Southern California with a live Halloween night special on its streaming platforms.

Join us at 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31 for “Haunted Hot Spots En Vivo,” hosted by California Live and Acceso Total, as we show you how the night is celebrated in our area. We'll gawk at kooky costumes and explore pumpkin mazes, haunted houses, tarot card readings and more.

Whether you’re out on the town trick-or-treating or staying cozy at home with a cup of cider, here’s how to watch:

Connected TV

Stream it live on your big screen on the NBC Los Angeles News channel for free.

Peacock — If you don't have an account just yet, you can tune in with a free subscription. Find the channels section in the navigation, then scroll down until you find our channel.

— If you don't have an account just yet, you can tune in with a free subscription. Find the channels section in the navigation, then scroll down until you find our channel. Roku — Head over to the Live TV section and click your way to channel 126.

— Head over to the Live TV section and click your way to channel 126. Samsung TV Plus — Find us on channel 1035.

You can also stream it on the NBCLA or Telemundo 52 apps on your Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV devices. You'll find the show in the local section while it’s happening live.

Mobile App and Website

If you’re on the go and want to watch live on your smartphone or tablet, download the NBCLA app for iOS and Android or the Telemundo 52 app for iOS and Android. The option to watch will be on the home page.

You can also watch at telemundo52.com or nbcla.com on your mobile or computer browser — right here on this page, so don't forget to bookmark it!