Have You Seen Her? Woman, 19, Missing For More Than A Month

Authorities Wednesday held a news conference to spread the word about a 19-year-old woman who went missing last month in South Los Angeles.

Nayeli Rodriguez was last seen May 21 about 8:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of East Florence Avenue, near Central Avenue, in an unincorporated area near Florence, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Rodriguez was wearing a blue T-shirt, black leggings, black shoes and a black backpack with green decorations, the department said. She is described as Hispanic, 5-feet-5 inches tall, 130 pounds, with brown eyes and brown long and wavy hair, the sheriff's department reported. She wears glasses and has braces.

Her family has not heard from her and is very concerned.

"She's never been missing before, she's never been in trouble, and again by all accounts she's a hard worker, going to be a student, and is very close to her family," Lt. Brandon Dean of the sheriff's Missing Persons Unit said Wednesday.

"Not speaking to her family for this length of time is extremely concerning," Dean said.

"She's the nicest person you'll ever meet, she never got in an argument with nobody, none of that," a family member said at the news conference.

Anyone with information about Rodriguez' whereabouts was encouraged to contact the sheriff's Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Those wishing to report anonymously can call 800-222-TIPS.