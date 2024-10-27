Gunman on the loose following deadly double shooting at Hawthorne party

Police in Hawthorne are looking for a man who shot and killed two others at a party overnight.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said law enforcement was called to the back alley of a home on the 3600 block of West El Segundo Boulevard for a report of a shooting. Responding officers went into the backyard of the home and found two men with gunshot wounds.

LA County Fire Department personnel arrived shortly after and determined both victims died at the scene. Their names were not disclosed.

Authorities learned from witnesses that a man entered the backyard of the home as a party took place and opened fire. He then left the scene in an unknown direction.

A description of the suspected shooter was not available. A possible motive for the violence is not clear.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact LASD’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.