Multiple headstones in a Log Beach cemetery were vandalized including being knocked down.

On Monday around 10 a.m. police responded to a call of vandalism at a Sunnyside Cemetery near the 1100 block of East Willow St.

When police arrived they spoke with an employee who said that the headstones were vandalized sometime on Thursday or Friday.

There is no information regarding any individuals involved in the incident.

Police are still investigating the incident.