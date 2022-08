Airport police are investigating a suspicious package at Terminal 3 at LAX Sunday night.

During the investigation, traffic on the upper level for departures will be impacted.

"Consider using the lower level during this time if dropping off or picking up," LAX said in a tweet.

Heavy traffic and major delays were to be expected Sunday night as police continued investigating the suspicious package.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No further details were immediately available.