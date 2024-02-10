San Bernardino County

Helicopter with 6 people onboard crashes near California-Nevada border

The Eurocopter EC 130 crashed near Nipton on the edge of the Mojave Desert Preserve.

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

Six people were onboard a helicopter when it crashed Friday night near the California and Nevada border in eastern San Bernardino County.

No survivors were located, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

The Eurocopter EC 130 crashed near Nipton on the edge of the Mojave Desert Preserve at about 10 p.m., according to the FAA. The crash site was east of the 15 Freeway near Halloran Springs Road. 

The helicopter is registered to a Burbank-based tour company called Orbic Air.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Details about a cause of the crash were not immediately available. 

This article tagged under:

San Bernardino CountyBurbank
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us