Helicopter with 6 people onboard crashes near California-Nevada border

Six people were onboard a helicopter when it crashed Friday night near the California and Nevada border in eastern San Bernardino County.

No survivors were located, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

The Eurocopter EC 130 crashed near Nipton on the edge of the Mojave Desert Preserve at about 10 p.m., according to the FAA. The crash site was east of the 15 Freeway near Halloran Springs Road.

The helicopter is registered to a Burbank-based tour company called Orbic Air.

Details about a cause of the crash were not immediately available.