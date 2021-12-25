Hemet

Police Need Help to Identify a Bicyclist Hospitalized After Crash in Hemet

NBC Local

Police in Hemet asked the public for help Saturday in identifying a bicyclist who was struck by a vehicle on Christmas Eve and remains hospitalized in critical condition.

The crash occurred at 11:24 p.m. when a blue Toyota Camry was driving southbound on Sanderson Avenue and crossed a green light into the Devonshire Avenue intersection, where the bicyclist was struck, according to the Hemet Police Department.

First responders found the bicyclist unconscious but still breathing in the roadway and took him to a hospital, where he remained in critical condition, police said.

Authorities said the driver of the Camry stayed at the scene and cooperated with police. Neither alcohol nor drugs was suspected to be factor in the crash and no arrests were reported.

Lt. Eric Dickson said investigators have been unable to identified the bicyclist and asked the public for help. He was described as Latino, between the ages of 15 and 18, about 5-feet-9 inches tall and weighing about 130 pounds.

Police said he was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a brown belt and blue jeans at the time of the crash and has two small tattoos on his left hand.

Anyone who knows someone who matches that description and has been unaccounted for since Friday night was asked to contact Dickson at 951-765-3795, or via email at edickson@hemetca.gov.

