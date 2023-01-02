Here Are the 2023 Tournament of Roses Parade Float Winners

Donate Life America, a nonprofit organization devoted to increasing the number of donated organs, eyes and tissue available to help sustain and heal lives, took top honors in the 134th Tournament of Roses Parade, winning the 2023 Sweepstakes Trophy for its entry "Lifting Each Other Up!''

The float features 40,000 flowers atop an Asian street dragon adorned with memorial floral portraits honoring the organization's donors. Eighteen organ, eye and tissue recipients are seated at various points on the float along with eight living donors supporting the dragon with bamboo poles.



The float was built by Irwindale-based Fiesta Parade Floats. The Sweepstakes Award honors the most beautiful entry encompassing float design, floral presentation and entertainment.

The other winning floats, 22 in all, are:

