Here's everything you need to know about Kobe Bryant's statue unveiling

Kobe Bryant's legacy will be immortalized, this time outside 'the house that Kobe built.'

A statue commemorating the late Lakers star will be unveiled on Feb. 8, 2024, outside of the Crypto.com Arena.

Bryant will join a list of Lakers legends who have a statue on the Star Plaza such as Elgin Baylor, Shaquille O’Neal, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Earvin “Magic” Johnson, Jerry West and announcer Chick Hearn.

The unveiling will be a restricted event and fans without a ticket are encouraged to visit the statue on Feb. 9, when the Star Plaza reopens the next day.

The event will start at 3 p.m. PT, hours before the Lakers opening tip vs the Denver Nuggets.

The team plans to honor Bryant by wearing their 'Black Mamba' uniforms during the match. The black alternate jerseys feature an 'LA 24' on the belt, and Bryant's jersey numbers 8, and 24 on the ends of the shorts.

Bryant retired in 2016 after 20 seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers. During those seasons the 'Black Mamba' would accumulate 5 NBA Championships, made 18 NBA All-Star teams, 1 NBA League MVP, 2 NBA Finals MVP, 2 Olympic Gold Medals and made 11 All-NBA First Team appearances.

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inducted Bryant in May 15, 2021. He is the first and only Laker to have two jersey numbers retired and hanging in the rafters of the Crypto.com Arena.

Bryant died on Jan. 26, 2020, along with his daughter Gianna and nine others in a helicopter crash in the Calabasas area.