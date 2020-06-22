Hermosa Beach Cancels Summer Concert, Movie Series

The coronavirus pandemic prompted the cancellation Monday of Hermosa Beach's popular summer beach concert and movie events.

But organizers of the Hermosa Beach Summer Series and Movies at the Beach events say they'll be back next year.

"While we are disappointed that we won't be able to enjoy concerts and music at the beach this summer, we recognize that the pandemic has made it impossible to safely and effectively host these events this year,'' Hermosa Beach City Manager Suja Lowenthal said in a statement.

"We know that these concerts and movies are valued community traditions, and we thank residents and our local businesses for their continued patience and understanding during the pandemic.''