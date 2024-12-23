High surf brings flooding to coastal communities

Monday will bring dangerous conditions to coastal communities, including dense fog and a high surf advisory until Wednesday.

The National Weather Service issued a high surf advisory, urging boaters to stay in safe harbor, residents are advised to stay away from the water or swim near a lifeguard and stay off of rock walls and jetties.

Conditions are expected to worsen throughout the day, with 8 to 12-foot waves and minor coastal flooding expected in some areas.

Residents in Redondo Beach said they saw some intense waves in the area overnight.

Visibility in the fog is a quarter mile or less and temperatures will be in the 60s Monday. There is a 40% chance of rain on Christmas Eve, but sunny conditions are in the forecast for Christmas.

A high surf advisory is in effect in Orange County until 4 a.m. Wednesday. It will be foggy with highs in the 60s Monday along the coast and inland areas.

Showers are likely in the afternoon Tuesday in parts of Orange County.

There is a 70% chance of rain with highs from 61 to 65. Foggy conditions are expected in the San Gabriel Valley and Santa Monica Mountains Monday and Tuesday.