Hit-and-Run Driver Sought After Severely Injuring Woman in Beverly Hills

By City News Service

Police are seeking the public's help in providing any information that would lead to the identification and arrest of a hit-and-run motorist who struck a woman on the outskirts of Beverly Hills, leaving her severely injured.

The crash occurred about 9 p.m. Saturday at La Cienega Boulevard and Third Street, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

A vehicle going southbound on La Cienega Boulevard struck the woman, who was walking southbound in the north crosswalk at the intersection. The driver failed to stop and render aid, or identify themselves as required by California law.

Paramedics rushed the woman to an area hospital, in serious but stable condition.

Although severe, her injuries were not believed to be life threatening, police said.

LAPD West Traffic Division detectives urged anyone with any information regarding the crash to call them at 213-473-0222 or the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

