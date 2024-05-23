Hit-and-run driver sought after striking 84-year-old woman in Hollywood

Police in Hollywood are seeking the public’s help in identifying the hit-and-run driver who struck an elderly woman and took off over the weekend.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers with the West Traffic Division are investigating a hit-and-run that took place at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday. The crash occurred near the intersection of Cole Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard, where a driver plowed right into an 84-year-old woman who was walking.

The video then shows the driver pull forward and run over the woman again before taking off.

LAPD described that vehicle as a black 2004 to 2010 four-door Pontiac with rear tinted windows. It did not have a front license plate.

“I saw the tire marks on the back of her sweater,” said Andy Samayoa, who witnessed the incident. “It was awful, it was scary.”

Law enforcement said the woman was taken to a nearby hospital and remains in serious condition.

A reward of up to $25,000 is available to anyone who can provide information that will lead to an arrest in the case. The investigation is ongoing.