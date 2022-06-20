One Hospitalized in High-Speed Hit-and-Run Crash at South LA Intersection

A driver is sought in a hit-and-run crash at a South Los Angeles intersection that left a person in another car with serious injuries.

Security camera video of the crash at East 41st Street and South Central Avenue around 1:50 a.m. on Friday shows a 2019 Mercedes-Benz C300 speed through a red light and collide with a 2006 Nissan Altima. The Altima was sent into a spin before colliding with a pole.

The Mercedes-Benz then flipped and struck a parked car. The driver abandoned the car at the scene.

The Nissan driver was hospitalized with serious injuries, police said.

Anyone with information on the incident was asked to call the LAPD's Central Traffic Division at 213-833-3713 or the LAPD's 24/7 tipline at 877-527-3247. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.