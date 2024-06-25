Hollywood

Office building fire sends thick smoke over Hollywood

The building on Sunset Boulevard near Highland Avenue appeared to be vacant.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Firefighters responded to a structure fire Tuesday June 25, 2024 in Hollywood.
Firefighters responded to a fire Tuesday morning at what appeared to be a vacant office building in Hollywood.

The fire was burning at a two-story graffiti-covered building on Sunset Boulevard near Highland Avenue. Firefighters prevented flames from spreading to neighboring buildings.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Details about a cause were not immediately determined

