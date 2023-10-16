Homeowner shoots intruder at Hollywood Hills home, police say

A man accused of trying to break into a Hollywood Hills home was shot Sunday night by the homeowner, police said.

The shooting was reported around 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2800 block of Hollyridge Drive, just west of Canyon Drive near the southwestern border of Griffith Park. A homeowner armed with a shotgun opened fire on the man as he attempted to enter the residence through a window, police said.

The woman told police the man appeared to be reaching into his pocket before she opened fire.

The wounded man, found by police at the scene, was hospitalized in critical condition. He was described only as a man in his 30s.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Neighbors said previous break-in attempts were reported at the residence.