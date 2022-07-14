Producer Accused of Posing as Photographer to Lure Women and Rape Them

A television writer/producer was arrested Thursday for allegedly posing as a photographer and sexually assaulting women after luring them into his Los Feliz home for photo shoots.

Eric Weinberg was arrested around noon at his home in the 1900 block of Edgemont Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. His age was not made available.

The alleged "sexual assaults including rape'' occurred between 2012 and 2019, but authorities did not release the number of women who have accused Weinberg of assault. LAPD investigators said Weinberg "appears to have targeted women in grocery stores, coffee shops and other public places'' and invited them to his home for photo shoots, where the alleged sexual assaults took place.



Weinberg -- whose credits as a producer and writer include 'Scrubs,' 'Politically Incorrect with Bill Maher,' 'Californication' and 'American Dad' -- was arrested and was being held on $3.2 million bail.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims who may have been assaulted as far back as the early 1990s. Anyone who may have been a victim was asked to contact the LAPD at 323-561-3272.

Calls made during non-business hours or on weekends can be directed to 877-527-3247. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.