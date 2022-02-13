Super Bowl LVI

Hollywood Sign to Read: ‘Rams House' in Honor of Super Bowl Champs

"This town has the best teams and fans in the world, and we can't wait to show off our L.A. pride," Mayor Eric Garcetti said

By City News Service

The Hollywood sign installation will temporarily be transformed to celebrate the Rams' Super Bowl LVI victory over the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced.

The iconic sign will be altered to read, ''Rams House,” and will be displayed Monday through Wednesday.

“What a day in Los Angeles, the Rams are Super Bowl Champions,” said Garcetti. “This town has the best teams and fans in the world, and we can't wait to show off our L.A. pride with a display that only Hollywood could deliver. Go Rams.''

“Winning a Super Bowl for Los Angeles and our fans in our home stadium is a dream come true,'' said Los Angeles Rams Chief Operating Officer Kevin Demoff.

"We are grateful to the city, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and the Hollywood Sign Trust to allow us to recognize this historic championship by turning the iconic Hollywood sign into a celebration of our fans and our community.”

Super Bowl LVI has come and gone and it was the Los Angeles Rams who walked away champions.
