LAFD knocks down brush fire in Hollywood Hills

The LAFD knocked down a brush fire at 1639 Laurel Canyon Blvd., with no damage to homes and no injuries reported.

The fire broke out in Hollywood Hills Saturday, threatening homes and prompting the closure of a heavily trafficked section of Laurel Canyon Boulevard.

The fire was reported at about 1 p.m. at 1639 Laurel Canyon Blvd., near the east end of Hollywood Boulevard, with approximately 1 acre of moderate to heavy fuels burning slowly uphill under no wind, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The department announced a short time later that four homes were threatened, but said that “due to the proper brush clearance in place, they have good defensible space and firefighters are able to get water on the fire while defending the homes.”

No evacuation orders were in place yet, but Laurel Canyon Boulevard was shut down between Mulholland and Hollywood Boulevard.

Additional crews were working to gain access to the seat of the fire and deploy progressive hose lays to encircle the fire, the LAFD said.

Resources from the Beverly Hills Fire Department and the Los Angeles County Fire Department were on the scene assisting as well.