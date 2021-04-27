Long Beach

Homicide Detectives Investigate Body Found Floating in Long Beach Harbor

Homicide detectives were called to the scene and are investigating the death as a murder due to "suspicious circumstances."

By City News Service

Police lights flashing behind police caution tape
Getty Images

A body was found floating in the water near Long Beach Harbor Monday and detectives are investigating the death as a murder.

Long Beach Police Department officers responded to the 1100 block of Pier F at about 9:55 a.m. to assist the Long Beach Harbor Patrol with the body, police said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

An investigation revealed the body was located near the water's edge and the person sustained an unspecified injury to their upper body. The cause of the injury was unknown.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Hollywood 35 mins ago

4 People Injured Following an Explosion in Hollywood

Exposition Park 4 hours ago

2 People Dead in Triple Shooting in Exposition Park, Downtown LA

Homicide detectives were called to the scene and are investigating the death as a murder due to "suspicious circumstances."

The coroner's office took possession of the body and will work to determine the cause of death, identify the victim and notify the next of kin, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the death can call LBPD Detective Eric Thai at 562-570-7244.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Long BeachcrimeHomicide Investigation
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us