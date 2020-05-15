Hotels Prepare to Open Following Restrictions

As summer approaches and travel plans have been affected by the global pandemic, some hotels are planning to reopen with caution and restrictions.



Guests will notice a change in their upcoming travel plans as the rules and restrictions for the COVID-19 pandemic are still in effect.

With disinfectant on hand, temperature checks at registration and social distancing, the owner of the boulevard hotel and spa in Orange County is preparing to roll out the welcome mat.

This 70 room hotel closed back in March. and now the owner says he is open for business, but only for specific clientele.

“We’re looking at essential travelers , front line workers who can't get a room because others are closed,” said Sagar Kumar of the blvd. hotel

The hotel is using a hospital grade disinfectant to clean rooms and public spaces, and once the room has been sanitized —a sticker seals the door until the next guest arrives, to help keep visitors apart. Elevators are also limited to one person at a time.

“Our self certification is more stringent than what the governor put out,” said Lynn Mohrfeld, president of the California Hotels and Lodging Association.

Mohrfeld says his 2000 members are trying to get ahead of the travel curve, hoping to be ready when hotels can open to anyone.

“We’re good at this, we move people around efficiently, got our protocols from our perspective, we're doing everything right and everyone’s going to be safe and clean at our hotels,” Mohrfeld said.

In Laguna Beach,the manager of Laguna Brisas told us by phone his property never closed, even after the stay at home order was issued.

The hotel’s website even advertises a room for the rent by the day for anyone needing an office away from home.

On its website, Casa Laguna, on Pacific Coast Highway, says it is reopening. No details however on who can rent a room here.

The ranch also announced it is taking reservations, but with numerous changes. there is no restaurant available, masks must be worn by guests and workers and they plan to use disposable products.

Association officials expect that demand to pique over the memorial day weekend, then it will be up to the hotel owners and the traveling public to decide what’s right.

