Fire at Vacant House Spreads to Westlake Apartment

Fire burned through a two-story vacant house in the Westlake District Wednesday morning and flames spread to a nearby apartment building.
No injuries were reported in the early morning fire west of downtown Los Angeles.
A tower of flame rose above the home Los on Virgil Avenue near Second Street after the fire started at about 5:30 a.m. Flames quickly spread to a palmtree on the property, then an adjacent apartment building.
It was not immediately how the fire started.
A knockdown was declared just after 6 a.m.