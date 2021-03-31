Fire at Vacant House Spreads to Westlake Apartment

Fire burned through a two-story vacant house in the Westlake District Wednesday morning and flames spread to a nearby apartment building.

No injuries were reported in the early morning fire west of downtown Los Angeles.

A tower of flame rose above the home Los on Virgil Avenue near Second Street after the fire started at about 5:30 a.m. Flames quickly spread to a palmtree on the property, then an adjacent apartment building.

It was not immediately how the fire started.

A knockdown was declared just after 6 a.m.