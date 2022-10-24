How to Celebrate Taylor Swift's Latest Release in LA

What better way is there to celebrate Taylor Swift's latest release, Midnights, than to dance and sing all night long to your favorite Taylor Swift tracks? Though her upcoming tour dates are not available for purchase yet, that doesn't mean you can't celebrate in person.

Candlelight Strings: A Tribute to Taylor Swift

When: November 2 at 6:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.

Where: Immanuel Presbyterian Church

What: Candlelight concerts are an audiovisual experience where a String Quartet will be playing some of Taylor Swift's most popular hit songs.

Age limit: 8+ but anyone under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

Purchase Tickets: Official website

Avalon Hollywood: Taylor Fest

When: November 4 at 10:00 p.m.

Where: Avalon Hollywood

What: Celebrate the latest release by listening to a DJ mix of only Taylor Swift music all night long with fellow Swifties.

Age limit: 21+

Purchase Tickets: Official website

Live Nation: Taylor Party