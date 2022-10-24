Taylor Swift

How to Celebrate Taylor Swift's Latest Release in LA

Here's a list of events to go to in order to celebrate Taylor Swift's latest release while being surrounded by fellow Swifties.

By Angelique Brenes

Taylor Swift
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File

What better way is there to celebrate Taylor Swift's latest release, Midnights, than to dance and sing all night long to your favorite Taylor Swift tracks? Though her upcoming tour dates are not available for purchase yet, that doesn't mean you can't celebrate in person.

Candlelight Strings: A Tribute to Taylor Swift

  • When: November 2 at 6:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.
  • Where: Immanuel Presbyterian Church
  • What: Candlelight concerts are an audiovisual experience where a String Quartet will be playing some of Taylor Swift’s most popular hit songs.  
  • Age limit: 8+ but anyone under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult. 
  • Purchase Tickets: Official website

Avalon Hollywood: Taylor Fest

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
  • When: November 4 at 10:00 p.m.
  • Where: Avalon Hollywood
  • What: Celebrate the latest release by listening to a DJ mix of only Taylor Swift music all night long with fellow Swifties.
  • Age limit: 21+
  • Purchase Tickets: Official website

Live Nation: Taylor Party 

  • When: November 18 at 8:00 p.m.
  • Where: The Belasco
  • What: Dance the night away with Taylor Swift night, where lovers will enjoy a compilation of her most famous tracks.
  • Age limit: 21+
  • Purchase Tickets: Official website

Entertainment Oct 22

Sports Reporter References Every Taylor Swift ‘Midnights' Song During Broadcast

Midnights Oct 21

Epic Taylor Swift-Themed Weather Report Forecasts ‘Lavender Haze' Over Boston at ‘Midnight'

Taylor Swift Oct 20

Taylor Swift’s New Album Comes Out Tonight. Here’s What We Know About ‘Midnights’

This article tagged under:

Taylor SwiftLos AngelesEvents
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us