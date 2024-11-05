While millions of Californians already cast their ballot either via mail or at early voting centers, millions of others will go with the good ole fashion way of voting on Election Day.

For those who have not had a chance to cast their ballot or register, fear not: California offers several options for eligible voters to participate in the election.

Vote centers

All LA County vote centers will open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday. Any voters who were in line at a vote center can still cast their ballot even after the poll closes.

See the map of vote centers in LA County here.

Ballot drop boxes

All ballot drop boxes in LA County will close at 8 p.m. Tuesday. See the ballot drop box map here.

Dropping off mail-in-ballots

They must be delivered personally to a vote center or ballot drop box by 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Voting by mail

Vote-by-mail ballots must be postmarked on or before 8:00 p.m. on Nov. 5 and received no later than November 12.

If there is no postmark, ballots are considered cast on time by county election officials if the date the voter signed the envelope is on or before Election Day, so be sure to sign and date your vote-by-mail envelope.

Not registered to vote?

Under California law, any eligible voter can conditionally register and cast a ballot on Election Day. But this has to be done in person.

An unregistered voter, who wishes to vote on Election Day, will have to show up to a vote center and get a conditional voter registration from an election worker.

When the conditional ballot is ready to cast, it should be handed to the election worker to verify voter eligibility during the official canvass period. Once the Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk verifies eligibility, the ballot will be counted.

What if I have to work?

Employers in California are required to provide time-off for voting if employees don’t have enough time outside work hours.

Employers are only required to pay for a maximum of two hours, but they may require advance notice from employees who are seeking to step away from the job to cast their ballot.

The time off must be at the beginning or the end of your shift. Employers are required to post a notice about this 10 days before a statewide election.