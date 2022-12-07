Mars

Here's How to Watch Mars and the Moon Pull Off a Celestial Disappearing Act

A brilliant full Moon will glide in front of Mars Wednesday night for a rare dance with the Red Planet.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Mars Curiosity
AP

Mars and the Moon will take center-stage Wednesday night for a rare planetary disappearing act.

The Moon's orbit will position it in front of Mars, blocking the Red Planet from view on Earth. The occultation made possible by a full Moon in the right place at the right time will last for up to an hour in some locations and only a few minutes in others.

So you'll want to be ready after sundown.

Look to the sky over Southern California at about 6:30 p.m. Mars will reappear around 7:30 p.m., but might be difficult to see with the naked eye due to the brilliance of the full Moon.

You also can watch a livestream here, thanks to the Griffith Observatory.

Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast.

For the best view, find an unobstructed view of the eastern horizon. Mars will be to the left or lower left of the Moon. Binoculars or a telescope might be necessary for a good look as the Moon dances in front of Mars.

Mars is currently at opposition, forming a straight line with the Earth and sun. That formation, which happens every 26 months, makes it easier to see in the night sky.

This article tagged under:

MarsMoon
