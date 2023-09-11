How to Watch the State of Black Los Angeles on NBC4 and Telemundo 52

The Los Angeles Urban League is partnering with NBC4, Telemundo 52 and the University of Southern California to hold an in-depth panel discussion on the “State of Black LA,” a report on the racial and economic inequalities that Blacks and Latinos face in Los Angeles.

NBC4’s Melissa Magee will emcee the event which begins at 9 a.m. Wednesday at USC’s Town and Gown Banquet Hall. Telemundo 52’s Alejandra Ortiz will be reporting live.

Among the topics up for discussion will be education, reparations and multicultural collaborations. Mayor Karen Bass is also set to deliver a speech.

NBC4 and Telemundo 52 will live stream the program

