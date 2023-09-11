Los Angeles

How to Watch the State of Black Los Angeles on NBC4 and Telemundo 52

The live event takes place at 9 a.m. Wednesday

Downtown Los Angeles
AP

The Los Angeles Urban League is partnering with NBC4, Telemundo 52 and the University of Southern California to hold an in-depth panel discussion on the “State of Black LA,” a report on the racial and economic inequalities that Blacks and Latinos face in Los Angeles. 

NBC4’s Melissa Magee will emcee the event which begins at 9 a.m. Wednesday at USC’s Town and Gown Banquet Hall. Telemundo 52’s Alejandra Ortiz will be reporting live. 

Among the topics up for discussion will be education, reparations and multicultural collaborations. Mayor Karen Bass is also set to deliver a speech.

NBC4 and Telemundo 52 will live stream the program on its streaming channels,  its websites and mobile apps.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Here’s how to watch:

Find the NBC Los Angeles News channel on these streaming platforms:

Want more options?

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, COVID, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

Studio City 4 hours ago

‘Brady Bunch' house in Studio City sells for $3.2 million after HGTV renovation

9/11 10 hours ago

How Los Angeles is remembering those killed in the Sept. 11 terror attacks

Catch the live event on the NBCLA app on Roku and Fire TV.

If you’re on the go and want to watch on your smartphone or tablet, download the NBCLA app for iOS and Android. You can also watch at nbcla.com on your mobile or computer browser.

You can also watch the event on NBCLA's Facebook and YouTube pages.

This article tagged under:

Los Angeles
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us