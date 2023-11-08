crime

Human remains found in Encino

Homicide detectives were investigating the discovery of human remains found along Ventura Boulevard

By Eric Leonard

KNBC-KVEA

Human remains were discovered near a commercial building in Encino early Wednesday.

LAPD homicide detectives were sent to the scene along Rubio Avenue just south of Ventura Boulevard after a person reported finding something that appeared to be remains inside a bag.

Several law enforcement sources told the I-Team the deceased person was found in or near a trash bin, and that the discovery could be connected to an ongoing investigation, but the sources could not provide more information.

Officers and detectives could be seen in images from NewsChopper 4 examining items around a group of trash bins in the parking lot of a commercial building.

An LAPD spokesperson said officers were first sent to the scene around 6:10 a.m., and said there was no information about the possible victim or any suspects in the case.

