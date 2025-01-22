Huntington Beach approves non-sanctuary city initiative

The city of Huntington Beach is now a non-sanctuary city after the city council voted to approve Mayor Pat Burns’ initiative to make that declaration last night.

Currently, California is a sanctuary state, meaning local law enforcement cannot cooperate with federal immigration authorities.

But in Huntington Beach, local law enforcement would help federal agents make arrests for immigration violations.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

In a social media post, the city of Huntington Beach said that the intent of this Resolution is to deliberately sidestep the Governor’s efforts to subvert the good work of federal immigration authorities and to announce the City’s cooperation with the federal government, the Trump Administration, and Border Czar Tom Homan’s work.

The city attorney also now has the power to defend against any legal action brought by the state against the resolution.

The city council’s declaration that Huntington Beach a “Non-Sanctuary City for Illegal Immigration for the Prevention of Crime” is effective immediately, the social media post stated.