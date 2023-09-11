Person walking near Huntington Beach park killed in hit-and-run crash

A person walking near a park in Huntington Beach was struck and killed by a driver who left the scene, authorities said Monday.

The crash was reported just before 11 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Springdale Street and Heil Avenue, not far from Carr Park. The person was walking on Springdale Street at the time of the crash, authorities said.

The victim died at the scene. Details about the victim's identity were not immediately available.

Authorities responded to another deadly collision in Huntington Beach about 45 minutes earlier. The driver in that crash remained at the scene.