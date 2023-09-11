Huntington Beach

Person walking near Huntington Beach park killed in hit-and-run crash

By Staff Report

NBC Universal, Inc.

A person walking near a park in Huntington Beach was struck and killed by a driver who left the scene, authorities said Monday.

The crash was reported just before 11 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Springdale Street and Heil Avenue, not far from Carr Park. The person was walking on Springdale Street at the time of the crash, authorities said.

The victim died at the scene. Details about the victim's identity were not immediately available.

Authorities responded to another deadly collision in Huntington Beach about 45 minutes earlier. The driver in that crash remained at the scene.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Huntington Beach
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us