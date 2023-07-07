Huntington Beach lifeguard in hospital after suffering on-duty spinal injury

A Huntington Beach city lifeguard was hospitalized Monday after she suffered a spinal injury while on duty.

Elizabeth Lovat was rushed to a local hospital, where she is currently in stable but serious condition, according to city officials.

"Elizabeth has a passion for helping others and has learned and used her communication skills with American Sign Language to help her community, which has in turn shaped her career and educational goals," the Huntington Beach Fire Outreach Foundation wrote in a statement.

"She knows what it takes to overcome life's most challenging setbacks and persevere. Her dad taught her 'not to be afraid of failure' and her attitude has inspired those around her."

On Monday, July 3, one of our Huntington Beach lifeguards, Elizabeth Lovat, sustained a spinal injury while performing her duties. She was transported to a local area hospital where she remains in stable but serious condition.



Our priority at this time is to provide support for… pic.twitter.com/Bv2CDkAxKP — City of Huntington Beach (@CityofHBPIO) July 7, 2023

Lovat graduated with honors from Huntington Beach High School and left California to pursue an education in New York, where she played Division 1 Women's water polo for Iona College, the fire outreach foundation said. After her recovery, Lovat will continue as a senior studying speech pathology.

The foundation has not released any other information at this time, out of respect for the family.