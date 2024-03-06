decision 2024

Huntington Beach voters pass Measure B that bans rainbow Pride flag

LBGTQ+ community members in Orange County feared the passage of Measure B would create a discriminatory environment, but city officials said the ballot measure would allow the government to stay "neutral."

By Helen Jeong and Karma Dickerson

NBC Universal, Inc.

Huntington Beach voters passed a ballot measure that bans nongovernmental flags, including the rainbow Pride flag and cultural banners, on government properties. 

With 100% of the precincts turned in their ballots, results from the Orange County Registrar of Voters showed Wednesday nearly 60% of the voters said “yes” on Measure B.

While critics said the ballot measure is discriminatory, Huntington Beach city officials argued the charter amendment encourages the city to stay “neutral.”

“Our whole goal in bringing Measure B forward was to focus on unity,” Huntington Beach Mayor Gracey Van Derk Mark said. “We want to remove all special interests and just focus on flags that represent all of us regardless of our race, gender, sexual orientation.”

But critics said the passage of Measure B sends the wrong message when there is a surge in hate incidents against LGBTQ commmunity members in recent years. 

“It’s a message of ‘We want LGBTQ+ to be less heard in Huntington Beach,’” Peg Coley, the executive director of the LBGTQ Center Orange County said. “The fact that Huntington Beach had an inclusive policy on the books, and then they are unraveling that policy and taking us backwards send a very loud message.

But the Huntington Beach mayor said while the intention was not to exclude any communities, the passage of Measure B indicates the will of the voters.

“We wanted to bring the voters into the decision. Here’s the issue. You decide where you would like it to go,” Van Derk Mark said.

There are some exceptions. During the Summer Olympic Games, the mayor is authorized to order the display of the official Olympic flags for four weeks prior to the dates of the games and up to two weeks after the international event.  Other flags can be flown if all members of the Huntington Beach City Council approve the decision.

