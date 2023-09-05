Huntington Park residents mourn coach, mom killed in crash with suspected DUI driver

The Huntington Park community gathered Tuesday to mourn a man and his mother killed in a fiery car crash involving a suspected DUI driver last week.

Eduardo Rojas, 29, and his mother Bertha Rojas died Friday after they were involved in a two-car crash that left three others injured. The tragedy happened around 8:45 p.m. near the intersection of Maywood Avenue and Randolph Place, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

“They care for everybody they meet, and they were really strong, loving family so it’s really sad to see that,” said Jacqueline Danas, Eduardo’s cousin.

According to family members, Eduardo, his brother Kevin, and their parents, Bertha and Cuco, were on their way home in Huntington Park when their car collided with a white SUV. Alexis Salguero, who works in the area, recalled the flames he saw after the crash and described the impact as strong.

“When I came outside … we saw the white SUV was on fire,” Salguero said.

Eduardo and Bertha died at the scene, according to LAFD. Kevin and Cuco were taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. The driver of the other vehicle sustained minor injuries and was also hospitalized.

“They all need our prayers and hopefully, by the grace of God, they’ll both come through,” said Juan Fernandez, a childhood friend of Eduardo’s.

Mourners remembered Eduardo as an inspiring basketball and cross-country coach at Alliance Collins Family College-Ready High School, where he was an alumnus.

“He always encouraged kids to take a risk and always try and never stop trying, no matter what,” Fernandez said.

The driver of white SUV was arrested by police after the crash under suspicion of DUI. Police said they believe alcohol may have been a factor. They did not release the driver’s name.