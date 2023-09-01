2 dead, 2 critically hurt in Huntington Park crash

Two people were killed and three others were injured, two critically, in a two-car crash in Huntington Park Friday night.

Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics responded to the intersection of Randolph Place and Maywood Avenue around 8:45 p.m. following a report of a crash involving a trapped individual, according to a department spokesman.

Paramedics took two critically injured victims to a hospital. Another victim was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

It’s unclear what may have led up to the collision.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.