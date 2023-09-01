Huntington Park

2 dead, 2 critically hurt in Huntington Park crash

It’s unclear what may have led up to the collision

By City News Service

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two people were killed and three others were injured, two critically, in a two-car crash in Huntington Park Friday night.

Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics responded to the intersection of Randolph Place and Maywood Avenue around 8:45 p.m. following a report of a crash involving a trapped individual, according to a department spokesman.

Paramedics took two critically injured victims to a hospital. Another victim was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

It’s unclear what may have led up to the collision.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

