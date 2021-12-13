“I Feel A Great Emptiness”: Salvadoran Artist Remembers His Performance With Vicente Fernández

Vicente Fernández was the king of Mexico and Latin America. His music impacted generations and inspired other artists.

One of these artists was José Reyes, known as the Charro de Cuscatlán, who had the honor of sharing the stage with Don Chente.

"In 1999, in the month of June., On the occasion of celebrating Father's Day", Reyes recalls "There he had a tour of Central America"

Vicente Fernández had already visited El Salvador in 1977 and returned 22 years later, after the end of the armed conflict that affected that Central American country.

That was one of the two opportunities Reyes had to sing with the "Charro de Huentitán," as the opening act at his concert.

"I was forbidden to sing his songs. I had to sing songs by other artists," Reyes says.

However, that earned him the praise of "Don Chente."

"But he caught his attention and said 'that young man who is singing, when he finishes, bring him to me to congratulate him and greet him.'"

Later, at the National Gymnasium of El Salvador, the ranchero singer had the honor of singing along with Fernández. A dream that he could not believe.

“A great star, presenting me before thousands of people in that place. It feels very nice,” recalls Reyes. “It seemed like a dream. I even pinched myself and you can see in the video that I'm pinching myself to see if it's real. "

Now, these memories are left and to remember and to sing his hits again

“He is my idol always. Today, because he has passed away, I feel a great emptiness. We are all moved "

