Moving homes and the anticipation of new beginnings can be thoroughly exciting, but moving day itself is often fraught with stress and logistical obstacles. And while it’s hard to avoid the mix of emotions that moving brings, you can anticipate some of the challenges and ease the stress of moving with a bit of advance planning and organization.

1. Create a moving checklist

Start your preparations by creating a detailed moving checklist. List all the tasks that need to be done, from booking movers and packing to notifying utilities and changing your address. Having a clear plan will help you stay organized and ensure that nothing is overlooked.

2. Book moving services early

If you're hiring professional movers, it's essential to book their services well in advance, especially if you're moving during peak seasons. According to the staff at BMS Moving & Storage, weekdays are ideal for moving, when demand is lower. Similarly, winter is the best time to move in Los Angeles, not just for the lower demand and better rates, but you’ll generally encounter fewer tourists and better weather. Research reputable moving companies, read reviews, and get quotes to find the best fit for your needs and budget.

3. Sort and edit your belongings

Moving provides the perfect opportunity to declutter; it’s no use filling up a moving truck with items you no longer need. Before packing, go through each room and decide what to keep, donate, sell, or discard. Not only will this reduce the amount of stuff you need to move, but it will also give you a fresh start in your new home.

4. Gather packing supplies

Collect all the packing supplies you'll need, such as boxes, tape, bubble wrap, and packing paper. The movers at BMS Moving & Storage emphasized “It’s easy to underestimate the amount of materials you will need for a move like boxes, bubble wrap, packing paper, tape, mattress covers, and more; often, people will forget one or more of these items altogether, or forget to factor in the prep time to gather the materials or calculate what they need.” If this sounds like a lot, hiring movers who will provide these materials might be the right move.

5. Pack strategically

Start packing well in advance, focusing on one room at a time. Begin with items you rarely use and save daily essentials for last. Consider how to distribute the weight of items so you or your movers can safely carry your boxes—an often-forgotten step according to the experts at BMS Moving & Storage: “We can handle a lot of weight, but sometimes people will fill up a big box with one category of items, like all their plates or books for example. Those need to be spread out over a couple of small boxes, not just for a lighter lift, but to better protect your items”. Alternatively, many moving companies offer packing services as an option, and experienced professional movers have the expertise to anticipate and evade the common hiccups that come with DIY packing and organizing. Lastly, don’t forget to clearly label each box with its contents and the room it belongs to. This will make unpacking at your new place much more manageable.

6. Notify utilities and change address

Contact utility companies to schedule disconnections at your current address and connections at your new one. Additionally, change your address with the post office, banks, credit card companies, and any subscriptions or services you use. This ensures that you don't miss any important mail or bills.

7. Pack an essentials bag

Pack a bag with essential items you'll need on moving day and the first day at your new home. This could include toiletries, a change of clothes, important documents, chargers, and basic kitchen supplies. Having these items easily accessible will save you from rummaging through boxes when you arrive. Do the same for all members of your household, including pets.

Moving day can be a smooth and successful experience with the right preparation. By following these top seven tips, you'll be well on your way to a less stressful and more organized move. Remember, planning and staying organized are the keys to a successful moving day and a positive start in your new home

