‘I'm very broken.' Mourning family pleads for San Pedro bar shooting suspect's arrest

Tyrone Tyars was killed while trying to save his wife from the Machista bar, according to his family.

By Mekahlo Medina and Helen Jeong

The family members of a man killed in a San Pedro bar shooting pleaded for justice and information to help catch a woman who was suspected of opening fire last Saturday.

The mother and father of Tyrone Tyars, a father of two young children, spoke at a news conference in front of Machista on Pacific Avenue at West 10th Street. Tyars' wife was wounded after being shot four times.

"This is senseless. This is not right," said Ira McGrady, Tyars' mother who broke out and sobbed shortly after making a statement. "I need all the community to help bring my son's killer to justice."

McGrady said Tyars was picking up his wife from the bar after she called, saying there had been a brawl. When he arrived, the shooter shot him, his wife and another man, according to his family.

Tyars died at the scene. His wife was taken to a local hospital, sustaining gunshot wounds to the ankle, leg, hip and breast, McGrady said.

"I’m very lost and broken," the grieving mother added. "He was a cook. He was a loving man. It was senseless. Please help me."

Neighbors said the Machista bar had a long history of trouble and violence in the area.

"It should have been closed," said Lawanda Hawkins, a San Pedro Resident. "It shouldn't have taken Tyrone's murder for something to happen."

Another neighbor, Linda Noriega, told NBC4 that neighbors and city council staff were working to shut down the bar.

"I don't want to live afraid," Noriega said. "I moved here in March, and several people have been shot or shot at … I don't even like walking by it."

The second man was recovering with minor injuries at home after transporting himself to the hospital.

The owner of Machista did not respond to a request for comments.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the suspect who fled the scene was described as a 20- to 30-year-old woman.

Anyone with information about the shooting was urged to call the LAPD's South Bureau Homicide Division at 323-786 5100. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477, or go to www.lacrimestoppers.org.

