Immigration Detention Facility in Adelanto to Remain Open

The immigration detention center in Adelanto will not close its doors after the company that manages it, and ICE, reached an agreement and signed a new contract.

Gov. Gavin Newsom had signed a law that would prohibit operating this type of facility beginning Jan. 1, but on Wednesday, just days before the measure was set to take effect, the contract was signed that will allow the controversial center to continue operating.

The announcement has not been well received by several pro-immigrant organizations that claim this is a facility where human rights have been violated, and where people have died due to staff negligence.

"Definitely that place can not remain open, you can not profit from the lives of our immigrants that the only crime they committed is to have entered this country without documents," activist Armando Carmona said.

Last October the governor of California signed a bill which prohibits concessions to individuals to administer prisons for profit.

George C. Zoley, president and executive director of the GEO group that manages the Adelanto center, said in a statement:

"We are pleased to have been able to reach an agreement with ICE to help the agency meet its need to provide spaces in California centers that meet national detention standards based on federal government performance."

In addition to Adelanto, other centers such as San Diego, Caléxico and Bakersfield also renewed a contract for a term of 15 years.