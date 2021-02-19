LAX

Part of Imperial Highway Closes for Five Days Near LAX

A short section of the road will be closed between Aviation Boulevard and Hornet Way from Friday through Tuesday evening.

LAX gateway pylons illuminate amber.
Getty

A section of Imperial Highway near LAX will be closed for five days, beginning Friday, for restoration work as part of the future Crenshaw/LAX light rail line.

About 300 feet of the highway will be closed between Aviation Boulevard and Hornet Way from 6 a.m. through 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

Crews will remove existing roadway, pave asphalt, paint traffic lanes in each direction and install traffic signal improvements along the highway.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Tiger Woods 2 hours ago

Tiger Woods' TGR Foundation Turns 25

Tiger Woods 3 hours ago

Tiger Woods' TGR Foundation Celebrates Two Big Milestones in Quest to Help Students

Some lanes along Aviation Boulevard will also be closed, but one southbound lane will remain open.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Vehicles traveling eastbound on Imperial Highway will be detoured south on Douglas Street, east on El Segundo Boulevard, north on Aviation Boulevard and then east again on Imperial.

Vehicles traveling westbound on Imperial Highway will be detoured south on Aviation Boulevard, west on El Segundo Boulevard, north on Douglas Street and then west again on Imperial.

Businesses will remain open during construction and will be accessible to pedestrians.

The Crenshaw/LAX Line will be an 8.5-mile light rail line serving Crenshaw, Inglewood, Westchester and LAX communities.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

LAXMetro
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Black History Month NBCLX Travel & Adventure
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us