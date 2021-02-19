Part of Imperial Highway Closes for Five Days Near LAX

A section of Imperial Highway near LAX will be closed for five days, beginning Friday, for restoration work as part of the future Crenshaw/LAX light rail line.

About 300 feet of the highway will be closed between Aviation Boulevard and Hornet Way from 6 a.m. through 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

Crews will remove existing roadway, pave asphalt, paint traffic lanes in each direction and install traffic signal improvements along the highway.

Some lanes along Aviation Boulevard will also be closed, but one southbound lane will remain open.

Vehicles traveling eastbound on Imperial Highway will be detoured south on Douglas Street, east on El Segundo Boulevard, north on Aviation Boulevard and then east again on Imperial.

Vehicles traveling westbound on Imperial Highway will be detoured south on Aviation Boulevard, west on El Segundo Boulevard, north on Douglas Street and then west again on Imperial.

Businesses will remain open during construction and will be accessible to pedestrians.

The Crenshaw/LAX Line will be an 8.5-mile light rail line serving Crenshaw, Inglewood, Westchester and LAX communities.