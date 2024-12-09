Inglewood

Fans line up outside Kia Forum a week ahead of Billie Eilish concert

Eilish will return to the Forum on Dec. 15 for a week full of shows.

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

Dozens of fans have already started to camp out days ahead of the Billie Eilish concert at the Kia Forum in Inglewood.

Several tents were seen lined up outside the venue as fans wait anxiously for the day to arrive.

Fans prepared with essentials like food, water and hand warmers to brace the cold weather.

"It's been really fun so far, I've been here with my friends," one fan said. "We do go out and do other things besides just staying here, and we've been in our tents staying warm."

Eilish's final show is set for Dec. 21 where she is set to perform with her brother Finneas.

Inglewood
