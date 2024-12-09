Fans line up outside Kia Forum a week ahead of Billie Eilish concert

Dozens of fans have already started to camp out days ahead of the Billie Eilish concert at the Kia Forum in Inglewood.

Several tents were seen lined up outside the venue as fans wait anxiously for the day to arrive.

Eilish will return to the Forum on Dec. 15 for a week full of shows.

Fans prepared with essentials like food, water and hand warmers to brace the cold weather.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

"It's been really fun so far, I've been here with my friends," one fan said. "We do go out and do other things besides just staying here, and we've been in our tents staying warm."

Eilish's final show is set for Dec. 21 where she is set to perform with her brother Finneas.