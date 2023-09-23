Inglewood police search for Dodge driver who struck, killed woman in hit-and-run

Police in Inglewood are seeking the public’s help in identifying the driver who struck and killed a woman in a hit-and-run early Friday.

A pedestrian was killed after she was struck by a car shortly after 5 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Maple Avenue and Century Boulevard, according to the Inglewood Police Department. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital but later died of her injuries.

The vehicle in question is described as a gray Dodge Challenger with tinted windows. It’s believed the car involved in the fatality will have front-end damage as a result of the impact.

Police did not release the name of the deceased as they wait to inform her family of her death. Authorities did, however, say she was a 28-year-old woman from Lennox.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to contact the Inglewood Police Department’s traffic investigator at 310-412-5134. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting 888-412-7463.