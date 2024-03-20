Inglewood Unified announces the closure of 5 schools

Five schools in the Inglewood Unified School District will be shut down due to dwindling enrollment and insufficient funding, Inglewood County Administrator James Morris announced on Wednesday.

The announcement follows speculation of school closures as parents and community members voiced their opposition to the possibility that, to their dismay, became a reality. Days leading up to the official announcement involved protests, public meetings and parents urging the school to reconsider.

Citing declining enrollment, continued financial woes due to poor fiscal management from more than a decade ago and limited funding, the district has decided to close the following:

Crozier Junior High – Current 7 th graders at the school will get to complete their coursework at the school since for next year, the school will stay open as an 8 th grade-only school. For the 2024-25 school year, no new 7 th graders will be accepted.

Hudnall TK-6 School – This school is slated to close at the end of the 2024-25 school year.

Highland TK-6 School -- This school is slated to close at the end of the 2024-25 school year.

Morningside High School -- This school is slated to close at the end of the 2024-25 school year.

Kelso TK-6 School -- This school is slated to close at the end of the 2024-25 school year.

“These are not easy decisions to make,” Morris said in a statement. “The time has come to make decisions. The data tells the story and the time for action is now.”