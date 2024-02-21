IRS offers special Saturday hours at California Taxpayer Assistance Centers

The IRS announced special Saturday hours at Taxpayer Assistance Centers in California, including two in the Los Angeles area, to offer help during tax season.

Beginning Feb. 24, taxpayers will have the opportunity to seek assistance from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on select Saturdays without the need for prior appointments.

The designated TACs, located in various cities across the state will provide taxpayers with access to IRS services.

Here are the Feb. 24 locations. Click here for a full list of Saturday hours and locations.

212 Coffee Road Ste. 200, Bakersfield 9350 East Flair Dr., El Monte 2525 Capitol St., Suite 101, Fresno 300 N. Los Angeles St., Los Angeles 1301 Clay St., Oakland 4330 Watt Ave., Sacramento 55 S. Market St., Ste. 100, San Jose

By offering Saturday hours at these TACs, the IRS aims to accommodate filers who may need help due to work and other commitments during regular weekday hours.

What to know about Taxpayer Assistance Centers

Appointments are not required.

Taxpayers visiting these centers can expect to receive support with various tax-related matters, including filing queries, understanding tax obligations, resolving issues with tax returns, and accessing relevant IRS resources.

For further information about the services provided at these TACs or for general tax inquiries, individuals can visit the IRS Website or contact the respective Taxpayer Assistance Centers directly.