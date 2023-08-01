Irvine

Irvine jewelry store thieves smash cases and steal $900,000 in merchandise

Security camera video shows the thieves rush into Jewels by Alan carrying two plastic trash bins and hammers.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Jewelry store thieves smash open cases at an Irvine store Monday July 31, 2023.
Irvine PD

Three people dressed head-to-toe in black and wearing hoods and masks smashed glass jewelry cases and stolen about $900,000 worth of merchandise from a store in Irvine.

Security camera video showed the robbers using hammers to break into cases at about 12:30 p.m. Monday at Jewels by Alan in the 2900 block of Michelson Drive.

The thieves used at least two plastic kitchen-size trash bins to load up on gems and other items. They left in a getaway car, but a detailed description of the vehicle was not immediately available.

At least two customers were in or near the store. There were no reports of injuries.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Irvine police asked anyone with information to contact 949-724-7276 or TTruong@cityofirvine.org.

This article tagged under:

Irvine
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us