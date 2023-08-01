Irvine jewelry store thieves smash cases and steal $900,000 in merchandise

Three people dressed head-to-toe in black and wearing hoods and masks smashed glass jewelry cases and stolen about $900,000 worth of merchandise from a store in Irvine.

Security camera video showed the robbers using hammers to break into cases at about 12:30 p.m. Monday at Jewels by Alan in the 2900 block of Michelson Drive.

The thieves used at least two plastic kitchen-size trash bins to load up on gems and other items. They left in a getaway car, but a detailed description of the vehicle was not immediately available.

At least two customers were in or near the store. There were no reports of injuries.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Irvine police asked anyone with information to contact 949-724-7276 or TTruong@cityofirvine.org.