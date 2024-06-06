Meet Officer Zeke: Irvine Police Department's new, handsome K-9

A new K9 officer is patrolling the city of Irvine to keep residents safe, the Irvine Police Department announced.

Officer Zeke, a brown Belgian Shepherd, completed his training and has joined the K-9 police unit under the care of his partner, Officer Naliboff.

Video posted on the department’s social media account shows Zeke training closely with his partner.

The city police has four other patrol K-9s as well as two support K-9 officers.