A tanker truck with 2,000 gallons of used oil inside crashed in Irwindale near the 605 Freeway, igniting a fire Tuesday evening, fire officials said.

The crash and fire were reported just after 6 p.m. off Live Oak Lane and Arrow Highway, Los Angeles County Fire Department officials said.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was injured.

Shortly after the blaze started, it appeared crews were getting a handle on the fire.

The crash and fire didn't appear to be affecting traffic in the area.