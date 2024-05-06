Law enforcement officers on UCLA campus as students return for classes

Law enforcement officers in tactical gear were at UCLA Monday morning when campus operations were set to resume after weeks of protest at an encampment on the Westwood campus.

Details about why the campus police officers were outside Moore Hall, where metal barriers were blocking the entrance, were not immediately available. Video appeared to show people inside building. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said it was on stand-by at UCLA, but did not provide more details.

At a nearby parking structure, officers appeared to be taking several people in zip-ties into custody. Details about why the individuals were detained were not immediately available.

The campus has been the site of protests over the war in Gaza. Last week, officers cleared on an encampment that protesters established on the campus.

UCLA was set to resume regular campus operations Monday after classes were moved online Thursday and Friday due to the unrest.

Police moved in and cleared the weeklong pro-Palestinian encampment early Thursday, arresting 209 people. Most of those arrested were booked on suspicion of unlawful assembly, then released from custody with instructions to appear in court at a later date.

No significant injuries to protesters or the hundreds of police officers who took part in the raid were reported.

Disputes between protesters at the encampment peaked overnight Tuesday and early Wednesday, when the pro-Palestinian encampment was attacked by counter-protesters supporting Israel who set of fireworks and allegedly deployed pepper spray or bear repellent. The violence prompted a cancellation of all classed at UCLA on Wednesday.

Over the weekend, UCLA Chancellor Gene Block announced a newly created Office of Campus Safety to administer policing and emergency management. On May 23, Block is expected to testify before Congress about UCLA's response to antisemitism on the campus and actions to protect Jewish students.