‘It's not fair to them': Students face possible school closure in Santa Clarita

An elementary school in Santa Clarita could close at the end of this school year, a move many parents allege comes sooner than the promised date.

The school board says a final decision on closure has not yet been made. However, they believe it will be difficult since it is the oldest school in the Saugus Union School District.

Santa Clarita Elementary School was built in 1961. According to school district officials, it does not meet earthquake codes established in 1999.

The possible closure of the campus was mentioned two years ago.

“They promised us, they looked me in the eyes. [They told us] ‘we are not going to make the decision for three years,’” said Alfredo Reano, whose son would graduate from sixth grade the year the closure would occur.

But now, the possible closure at the end of the school year will be decided next month by the district school board.

“Now, two years later and one year old, he tells me that in his last year he will no longer be in school,” Reano says.

If the authorities approve the measure, Donovan's son will no longer be able to graduate with his classmates, with whom he has studied since kindergarten.

Students would be sent to other schools within the school district.

“We made it very clear that we would do the evaluation at the end of the year, depending on enrollment,” said Katherine Cooper, president of the Saugus Union School District school board. “There was never a guarantee that 2024-205 would be the last school year.”

Six schools in the district do not meet earthquake codes but Santa Clarita Elementary School is the only one that cannot be remodeled. It will have to be demolished in the future.

“This decision was not made lightly. “It’s the oldest school in the district,” Cooper said. “We have to do what is best for the children.”

Some parents of students who receive special services at school are worried about what could happen.

“[My son] has different teachers,” Nichole Scherer said.

Camden, 8, also receives speech therapy.

"We are very worried. We don’t know where they’re going to send him,” Scherer said.

For next year there will only be 126 students and 4 classes left. After the final announcement of the closure, parents will have until December to choose the school where they want to send their children.

“After COVID. all that has happened. Back to school, shy, and this year they have a chance to be normal,” Reano said. “And soon we are going to take it away. "It's not fair to them."